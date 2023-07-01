LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–It may not be time yet to breathe a deep sigh of relief, but mid-Michigan’s air quality has returned closer to normal as of Saturday.

With Air Quality Index (AQI) values of more than 200 earlier in the week across the state, ranking in at the purple-coded level of “very unhealthy,” citizens of all ages and health conditions were advised to avoid outdoor activity.

As of today, much of mid-Michigan is back in the yellow-coded level of “moderate,” meaning air quality is “acceptable,” but may still be risky to people who are unusually sensitive to air population.

Values 51-100 for air pollution are in the yellow “moderate”/acceptable category. Lansing’s values today are around 70.

The root of this week’s poor air quality is still underway–as of today, there are 542 active wildfires in Canada, with 37 new fires today, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.