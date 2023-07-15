The AQI on Sunday is expected to be in the orange range, or ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups.’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Air Quality Index has declared Sunday, July 16 an Air Quality Action Day in mid-Michigan, due to a large smoke plume coming in from the northwest.

While air quality is listed as healthy Saturday, the air quality forecast for Sunday is in the orange range, or “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” according to the AQI.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to engage in less strenuous activities, or to reduce the amount of time they spend outside.

AirNow.gov reports that it is also possible that there will intervals in the Unhealthy range tomorrow.

“While we anticipate daily averages of PM2.5 [particulate matter] to stay USG (AQI Orange), hourly concentrations into the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible during this event,” said the Air Quality Forecast for this weekend.

The AQI said there are signs the smoke plume in the region could clear away early next week, but there may be lingering fine particulate matter.

As of now, there are 895 active wildfires in Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.