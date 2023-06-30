LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As one of the summer’s major party weekends approaches, AirBnb spokesperson has announced that they are cracking down on “disruptive and unauthorized parties,”

“This crackdown will see a block on certain one-night and two-night reservations over the upcoming holiday weekend for entire home listings in Michigan, and throughout the United States,” said AirBnb spokesperson Mariah Hurst in an email.

“These defenses impact bookings identified as potentially higher-risk, complementing our other party prevention systems and Airbnb’s party ban.”

Hurst said that a similar initiative over Fourth of July weekend last year had helped to decrease reports of “disruptive and authorized” parties.

“Specifically in Michigan, over 100 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over the Fourth of July weekend due to these defenses,” Hurst said.

In addition, guests who make local reservations are required to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban, and that they may “be subject to suspension or removal from the platform” for breaking the rule.