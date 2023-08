LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Airbnb reports the most popular travel destinations this summer in each state, based on Airbnb bookings.

The data is based on Airbnb bookings for which check-in was between June and August of 2023.

Airbnb determined that Traverse City was the most popular summer vacation spot in Michigan.

The map below depicts the most popular destinations in each state.