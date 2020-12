(WLNS) — Airlines are now preparing to call back the tens of thousands of workers they let go in October.

Congress approved government assistance to cover carriers’ payroll through the end of March. The question on everyone’s minds now, is how long those employees will be able to keep their jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The $900 billion relief package for households and businesses battered by the pandemic includes $15 billion for airlines to pay all their workers.