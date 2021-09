HANDY TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police responded to a single-engine aircraft crash at approximately 3:45 p.m.

A 33-year-old was able to make an emergency landing in a field in Handy Twp, in Livingston County near Layton and Fowlerville road.

No injuries or other damages have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stick with 6 News as we bring you the latest information as it becomes available.