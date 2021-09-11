Airport security changes after 9/11

Travelers enter a new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening area during the opening of the Terminal 1 expansion at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on June 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – – The terminal expansion is part of a $477.5 million infrastructure project to expand passenger capacity including security screening, baggage, and a future connection to the Automated People Mover (APM) train system. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The attacks on September 11th, 2001 changed the world and the way many looked at travel and security. Before 9/11 if you were flying, you didn’t need a boarding pass or I.D. to get to your gate and there was no transportation security administration, also known as TSA.

TSA was created in response to 9/11. Jessica Mayle with TSA Greater Lake Area says that day changed a lot but traveling in the air is safer now more than ever.

” I think 9/11 was just such a historic tragedy that I think even today 20 years later, people remember where they were and how they felt it struck people so hard,” said Mayle.

A day people will never forget changed America in many ways. One of those being stricter security in U.S. airports.



” The original experience going through a checkpoint was pretty much just a metal detector,” she said. “That’s really evolved, it’s really a risk-based strategy now. We’re just looking at the people and processes that cause the greatest risk and then TSA responds appropriately. “



Maybe with TSA, Greater Lake Area says after 9/11 changes for passengers included taking off shoes, taking electronics out of bags, and even leaving water bottles behind.



” All those sorts of inconveniences that people might associate with travel compared to, I think when people think at least I’m safe on that plane,” said Mayle.

New measures didn’t just impact passengers, security was more heavily trained.

” It’s a huge responsibility to make sure you don’t miss something that’s going on in front of you,” she said.

She says overall the changes have ensured safer travel.

“Traveling was more relaxed in the past but I think the trade-off is that we were less safe in the past. I think we have never been as safe as we are now,” she says.