Albert EL Fresco is a pedestrian space in downtown East Lansing, which originated during the COVID pandemic.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Albert EL Fresco, an area in downtown East Lansing featuring outdoor seating, games and other amenities, is re-opening for the season this Thursday evening.

There will also be live music, a pop-up library and outdoor games.

Acoustic artist Mark Collins will perform at 5 p.m. and Detroit-based pop/rap act BE SEAN will perform at 7 p.m. All regular downtown parking will be available for the event.

The pedestrian-friendly space, which began as a safe outdoor space during the COVID pandemic, allows room for downtown restaurants to set up for outdoor summer dining as the block is closed off for cars.

The space is located on Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue in downtown East Lansing.

Albert EL Fresco has outdoor seating and tables, rocking chairs, shade, hammocks, games and other amenities.

Throughout the summer, the venue will host events including games nights, outdoor yoga and live music.