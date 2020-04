Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Albion College announced this morning their huge new scholarship program, Michigan 2020 Promise to ensure higher learning is accessible to more Michigan students.

The scholarship program is exclusive to graduating high school seniors and transfer students.

The Michigan 2020 Promise will cover 100% of tuition and fees for Michigan students whose families make under $65,000 annually, after the Michigan Tuition and Federal Pell grants are applied.