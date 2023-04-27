The gold car is pictured here. Police say the two vehicles involved in the drive-by passed within seconds of each other. (Photo/ADPS)

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) — The Albion Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help identifying two cars involved in an April 13 drive-by shooting.

Officials said the shooting occurred at the 600 block of Sycamore Street.

ADPS police said they believe shots were fired from the rear passenger seat of the black car and the front passenger seat of the gold car, based on evidence from the scene and a surveillance video.

The cars passed the scene within seconds of one another, with the black car first and the gold car second.

The gold car is pictured here. Police say the two vehicles involved in the drive-by passed within seconds of each other. (Photo/ADPS)

The black car is pictured here. Police say the two vehicles involved in the drive-by passed within seconds of each other. (Photo/ADPS)

Police recovered shell casings in the area from a 7.62-millimeter rifle and a 9-millimeter handgun.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Detective Billy Lazarus at 517-629-2700, or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

Those who provide the Silent Observer with information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting can receive cash rewards.