LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Breslin Center and Munn Arena are bringing on the booze.

Alcohol sales for men and women’s basketball, as well as hockey games, are beginning in January, Michigan State University Athletics announced on Thursday in a news release.

At Breslin Center, alcohol sales begin Jan. 4 when the men’s basketball team plays Penn State; and on Jan. 9 when the women’s basketball team plays Maryland.

At Munn Ice Arena, alcohol sales begin at the January 5 game against US National Team Development Program.

EAST LANSING, MI – FEBRUARY 21: A general view of of the Breslin Center before a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan State Spartans on February 21, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Like at the MSU football games this fall, the venues will offer beer and seltzer options. All beer will be sold in 16-ounce cans, and seltzer will be sold in 12-ounce cans. The costs will vary between $10 and $12. The university will later announce the exact locations where alcohol sales will take place.

Here are the rules for alcohol sales at Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena: