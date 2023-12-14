LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Breslin Center and Munn Arena are bringing on the booze.
Alcohol sales for men and women’s basketball, as well as hockey games, are beginning in January, Michigan State University Athletics announced on Thursday in a news release.
At Breslin Center, alcohol sales begin Jan. 4 when the men’s basketball team plays Penn State; and on Jan. 9 when the women’s basketball team plays Maryland.
At Munn Ice Arena, alcohol sales begin at the January 5 game against US National Team Development Program.
Like at the MSU football games this fall, the venues will offer beer and seltzer options. All beer will be sold in 16-ounce cans, and seltzer will be sold in 12-ounce cans. The costs will vary between $10 and $12. The university will later announce the exact locations where alcohol sales will take place.
Here are the rules for alcohol sales at Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena:
- All patrons must show ID at every purchase. The limit is two alcoholic beverages per transaction. If you already have one beverage, you can only buy one more.
- All employees who sell alcohol must have appropriate training and certification to distribute and sell alcohol, as required by Michigan Liquor Control Board policies.
- You can’t take alcohol out of the venue.
- You should recycle your beverage can, says MSU Athletics.
- Fake IDs will be confiscated and those who try to use them will be referred to law enforcement, as well as the student conduct process.