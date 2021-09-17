Aldi Simply Nature Poppy Seed Dressing recalled due to processing issue

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Drew’s Organics, LLC of Chester, VT has recalled one lot code of Aldi simply nature poppy seed dressing. The company says it’s due to a processing issue that could possibly allow for microbial growth.

After a thorough investigation, it revealed out-of-spec pH with the potential for microbial growth that’s unsafe to consume. The product was recalled after spotting a color difference in the dressing.

The dressing can be found in a 12 fluid ounce glass bottle and has a best-used date issued for February 15, 2023.

No food-borne illnesses have been reported, and no other Aldi products were affected by this recall.

The Product has been distributed to Aldi stores in Michigan, Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Consumers should discontinue the use of this product and can return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, please contact Drew’s Organics, LLC between 8:30AM-4:30PM EST Monday-Friday at 1-800-228-2980 or email info@drewsorganics.com.