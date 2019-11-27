ALERT: Home warranty scam in Jackson

News

by: WLNS Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Scam_86561

Jackson, Mich. —

The City of Jackson is warning residents about an active home warranty scam.

The city says it has recently learned of residents receiving notices in the mail advising them that their property’s home warranted secured by the City of Jackson may be expiring or has already expired.

The City says the Jackson City Government has never and will never offer home warranties and has no affiliation with this company.

A copy of the false notice was obtained from a resident.

A digital copy is below.

Residents should not respond to this mailing because it is a scam.

People who have any questions about the scam can contact the Jackson City Attorney’s Office at 517-788-4050.

Copy of false home warranty notice

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar