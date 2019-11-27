ALERT: Home warranty scam in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. —

The City of Jackson is warning residents about an active home warranty scam.

The city says it has recently learned of residents receiving notices in the mail advising them that their property’s home warranted secured by the City of Jackson may be expiring or has already expired.

The City says the Jackson City Government has never and will never offer home warranties and has no affiliation with this company.

A copy of the false notice was obtained from a resident.

A digital copy is below.

Residents should not respond to this mailing because it is a scam.

People who have any questions about the scam can contact the Jackson City Attorney’s Office at 517-788-4050.