LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was “all hands on deck” at Portland Veterinary Service on Friday, after a fire destroyed an entire senior apartment complex building in the town.

Veterinary staff were busy all day treating pets who were involved in the devastating early-morning fire, according to a social media post Friday night on the vet office’s page.

“Thank you to the clients that were patient and understanding with their appointments being delayed, or rescheduled, allowing an ‘all hands on deck’ to tend to the pets as they were brought in throughout the day,” vet staff wrote in the post.

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Portland. Jan. 5, 2023. (WLNS)

The post also thanked people from the Portland community for calling and stopping by the clinic with donations Friday, helping to cover the costs of treating the pets who were involved in the fire.

All 22 people who were in the apartment building Friday morning got out safely, according to the Portland fire chief and City Manager.

Edgemont Apartments resident Ann Mauren told 6 News on Friday that the flames were “already high, above the trees” by the time she and her dog exited her apartment.

“…I just thought, you know, nothing was going on, and all of a sudden I heard a fire alarm going off and someone knocked on my door and I got up. Took my dog and went out and asked what was going on, and they say it was a fire, and that’s when I came out and saw the flames,” Mauren said.

As of Friday night, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.