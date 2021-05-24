All Michigan businesses allowed to return to in-person work today

MICHIGAN (WLNS)- Starting today, Michigan employers no longer need to require remote working for employees, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Mi Vacc to Normal Challenge.“

This morning marks two weeks since the state of Michigan has reached 55% of the state’s population who are 16 & older being fully vaccinated, and is now exiting Step 1 of the challenge.



As part of this milestone, the plan allows all Michiganders to return to in-person work for all sectors of business. However, each employer is still allowed to determine if and when they want to return.

For example, the state employees are still not expected to return to work until July 12th according to a press release, despite the governor’s challenge, and other businesses may follow.



Steps of the governor’s challenge have been updated to match the rate at which Michiganders are being vaccinated, moving the dates for indoor and outdoor capacity.

Later Monday, Gov. Whitmer will be providing an update on the MIOSHA Return-to-Work Guidelines, which is expected to coincide with the first step of the “MI Vacc to Normal Challenge.”



Both will change on June 1, removing all outdoor capacity rules and expanding indoor capacity to 50%. Following this on July 1, all indoor capacity will be removed getting us closer to normal.

As the rate of Michiganders become vaccinated and mandates shift, 6 News will keep you updated.