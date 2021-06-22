All Michigan COVID-19 restrictions lifted today

MICHIGAN (WLNS)- As of today, COVID-19 health restrictions are no longer in place in Michigan, including indoor capacity and outdoor gather limits, as well as mask orders.

The change comes after roughly around 470 days since those restrictions first went into place.

Last week Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced, that as of June 22 at 12 a.m., all state mask requirements and capacity limits would officially be lifted. The lift excludes some vulnerable populations like in prisons and long-term care facilities and schools.



The removal of these restrictions came early, as they were not set to happen until July, but with COVID-19 cases lowering, and more people getting vaccinated, the timeline was moved up a little.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” said Governor Whitmer in a release last week. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe. And we are incredibly thankful to all of the essential workers who kept our state moving. Thanks to the millions of Michiganders who rolled up their sleeves to get the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, we have been able to make these changes ahead of schedule. Our top priority going forward is utilizing the federal relief funding in a smart, sustainable way as we put Michigan back to work and jumpstart our economy. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before.”

According to data from the CDC, over 60 percent of Michiganders have gotten at least their first shot and half are fully vaccinated.



While masks are not required by the state, businesses still have the right to ask you to wear them. Alongside this, TSA.org says all airports and most public transportations plan to require masks until September.