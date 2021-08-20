All state of Michigan employees to wear masks at work on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All employees and contractors working for the State of Michigan will have to mask up, the Office of the State Employer announced on Friday.
Masks must be worn indoors in all state buildings, regardless of vaccination status, the Office said.
Employees can remove their masks when they are in an enclosed space with no other people around.
Exemptions include:
- Those with authorized exemptions
- Deaf/communication impaired individuals who need to see lip movements to communicate
- When asked to identify oneself via face
- Those actively engaged in a public safety emergency such as police, firefighters and EMTs.
- Those working remotely.
Masks must cover the face, nose and mouth, the Office said.
“Thank you for the continued commitment to your work, the residents of our state, and to the effort to keep our workplace safe,” said Cheryl Schmittdel, Acting Director of the State Employer’s office.