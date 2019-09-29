Allegan County confirms animal EEE case

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Allegan County has confirmed a case of the mosquito-borne disease, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE, in a deer.

This is now the 28th confirmed EEE animal case in Michigan. There have been nine human cases that have resulted in three deaths.

To combat the disease, an aerial spraying of Merus 3.0, an organic pesticide, is planned to be sprayed over 14 counties tomorrow night starting at 8 p.m.

Health officials are urging people to stay away from wetlands and wooded areas, to wear long sleeves and long pants if you’re going to be outside at night and to wear bug spray with deet in it.