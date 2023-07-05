INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday on charges related to an alleged physical and sexual assault in Lansing on Sunday, at an apartment on Beaujardin Drive, according to a statement from Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores on Monday after allegedly taking 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith from the Lansing apartment following the assault on her mother Sunday, for which Lansing Police Department issued an Amber Alert.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, home invasion in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence (second offense), unlawful driving away of an automobile, and felonious assault.

Two-year-old Wynter is still missing, though Trice is in custody. Police are searching along the route that Trice is alleged to have driven from Lansing to metro Detroit late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

Trice is charged as a violent habitual fourth offender, according to the statement from Dewane.

There is a $25,000 reward for information about Wynter’s whereabouts. Anyone with information about Wynter is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or to submit a tip to the FBI online.