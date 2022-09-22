LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A laptop stolen from Capitol Macintosh last weekend was returned safely Wednesday.

Amara Clevenger said a man came into her store looking for a phone charger, Clevenger soon learned he came in looking for much more.

“I let him sit down in our lobby while he was charging his phone and at one point I heard something and I looked over and I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary,” Clevenger said.

Clevenger claims the man was posing as a sales representative and managed to swipe one of her laptops on display and hurried out of the store.

All was not lost for Clevenger, as she believes the supposed thief had a change of heart and dropped it off at Capitol Macintosh’s side door before running away.

The Lansing Police ask that anyone with information regarding the theft call 517-485-1400.