Allies: Ex-Detroit mayor to be released from prison early

FILE – In this May 25, 2010 file photo, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick sits in a Detroit courtroom. Michigan lawmaker who is considering seeking Kwame Kilpatrick’s old job is asking President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Detroit’s imprisoned ex-mayor. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) – A Michigan pastor says former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is being quarantined at a federal prison while awaiting a likely release in June, which would be years before he’s scheduled to finish his 28-year sentence for corruption.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons declined to comment about the matter, saying only that Kilpatrick remains in custody in Louisiana. But the Rev. Keyon Payton said Friday that Kilpatrick is being granted relief under a federal policy that gives officials discretion to move some inmates because of the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t known if Kilpatrick would have to return to prison once the coronavirus threat passed. Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of fraud, extortion and other crimes.