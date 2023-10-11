LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly 1,500 Lansing Board of Water & Light customers are currently affected by a power outage.

The outage began Wednesday at around 2:41 p.m., and according to BWL’s Outage Map, the cause has not been determined yet.

East Lansing City Hall experienced a power outage and was closed early Wednesday, moving the Planning Commission’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. to the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

According to BWL, the estimated restoration time for those affected is approximately 7:45 p.m.