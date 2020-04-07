Alternate care facility site construction to begin in Novi

This photo shows a hospital bed in one of the temporary rooms at the TCF Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Detroit. The city’s convention center was converted to accommodate an overflow of patients with the coronavirus. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction at the TCF Center to create a quarantined hospital setting with 1,000 beds as the pandemic spreads rapidly in the city. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, (USACE), Detroit District announced it will begin construction on an alternate care facility in Novi, Michigan as efforts to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-led response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.

The second conversion in Michigan will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. USACE is coordinating design and construction efforts to adapt more than 250,000 square feet into medical care space. This conversion of the main floor will include approximately 1,100 bed spaces for COVID-19 patients and stations for medical personnel.

Site visits across Michigan to assess and determine the necessary steps to convert existing buildings into alternate care facilities will continue as the state directs. USACE, Detroit District, has performed 26 site visits to date across the state.

Overall, USACE has received 25 FEMA Mission Assignments totaling approximately $1.5 billion, and USACE has more than 15,000 personnel engaged, across our enterprise, in our response effort who are providing support both on site and virtually. Of the USACE personnel engaged, more than 1,800 personnel are deployed