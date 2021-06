SEATTLE, Wash. (CBS) – Amazon is bringing back its famous Prime Day, and now officials have provided a date.

This year’s event will start on June 21 and run through June 22.

The company says it has more than 200 million Prime customers or more than double its membership when Prime day launched six years ago.

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said this year’s event will have more deals than ever before with more than 2 million deals globally with savings across every category.