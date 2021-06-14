Amazon Flex settlement could mean tips for past drivers

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. Amazon said Tuesday, May 18, 2021, that it will continue to ban police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year ban it announced last year. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- A settlement announced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week with Amazon will reimburse Amazon Flex drivers for unreceived tips that were withheld from late 2016 to August 2019.

According to a statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel, the agreement requires Amazon to return the nearly $62 million that was improperly withheld from Flex drivers. Amazon has additionally instated a new policy that will last for 20 years, saying that Amazon cannot change the way that drivers receive tips without first obtaining drivers’ “express informed consent”.

In Michigan, Amazon Flex operates around Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, and Saginaw- according the Amazon Flex website. Drivers from the time of late-2016 to August 2019 do not have to take any action to receive the unpaid tips.

The FTC will be refunding amounts based upon information in Amazon’s records.

In a statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel, she expresses her happiness for Michigan workers,

“I commend the FTC for taking firm action in favor of our workers against one of the country’s most powerful companies,” stated Nessel. “It’s unlawful for any employer to withhold a worker’s wages or tips without their express written consent. This agreement is a victory for our Michigan workers, and I am pleased Amazon is cooperating with the FTC to make our workers whole.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

AG Nessel has recommended keeping an eye out from the FTC if you were a driver for Amazon Flex during the time period mentioned, as well as signing up for the FTC general distribution list.