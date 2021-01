SEATTLE, Wash. (Associated Press) – Amazon is saying it will commit more than $2 billion dollars to create and preserve affordable housing.

The online giant will invest in this for the next five years in Seattle, Washington, Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.

These cities will be the home for thousands of employees as the company continues to expand across the country.

Officials say, the bulk of its investment will be through low-cost loans to preserve or build affordable housing.