SEATTLE, Wash. (CBS) – One of the biggest online shopping days of the year is underway.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day will be a two-day event in 2021 running Monday and Tuesday.

Millions of deals have gone live on the site across nearly every category you can think of, from home goods and tech to beauty and style.

In 2020, the business generated $3.5 billion in sales during Prime Day, a 60% increase compared to 2019.