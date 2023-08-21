LIVONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for endangered missing newborn twins.

Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges are described as African American males, about 14 days old.

Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges (via MSP)

This is a recent photo of the boys abducted in Livonia. It is believed they are both only wearing a diaper. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Montana or Matthew, please call the Livonia Police or 911.

The missing children may be with two unidentified African American female suspects.

The suspects and their vehicle are pictured above. They may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows. The license plate is unknown.

The Jeep was last seen near the Quality Inn located on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Livonia Police or 911.