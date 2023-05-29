HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — The American Legion is asking for your help with items for soldiers in Eastern Europe amid Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

Now through Sunday, June 4, the Leighr A. Wright American Legion Post 53 of Hillsdale, is asking for the following donations for care packages:

Tube socks, black, size 9-11 (100 pairs)

Bar soap (50)

Toothbrush (25)

Toothpaste (25)

Shaving razors (25)

Shaving cream (25)

Non-perishable snack foods

Powder drink mix (Kool-Aid singles, instant coffee, etc.)

Mosquito spray

The care packages will be going to soldiers with the 1/506 Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. The are deployed as a deterrence force during the ongoing Russian invasion.

The items can be dropped off at American Legion Post 53, at 1611 Steamburg Road in Hillsdale.