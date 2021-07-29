American Red Cross hosts blood drive at the Lansing Center today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) The Lansing American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive event at the Lansing Center Thursday, July 29, from 10 AM to 3:45 PM, and is asking the community to help with donations.

Officials with the Red Cross say there is now an emergency blood shortage in the area and will be accepting walk-ins all day, but people can also preschedule appointments online on its website.

“There is an emergency blood shortage, and the reason behind that is two things, there’s an increase in demand, we know that an increase in trauma centers have gone up,” said ARC Director, Megahn Lehman

Red Cross will be raffling off a year’s worth of gasoline for one lucky winner, everyone who donates blood at one of its facilities until, Saturday, July 31 will be put into this raffle, all in hopes to get more blood donations.