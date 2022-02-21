EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tensions in Eastern Europe aren’t just a concern for civilians in the region, but also for American nationals who live and work in Europe.



Jack Thompson, a Michigan State University Student, spent five years of his life in Germany and said that much of his family still lives there, giving him an interesting perspective on how Americans abroad are closely watching the latest escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

“Well at first I wasn’t super worried. I kind of held the expectation that things would not escalate in the ways that they did,” said Thompson.

Thompson is a Michigan State University senior and comes from a military family.

His dad’s career lead to Thompson spending his high school years in Wiesbaden, Germany; just 25 miles from Frankfort. He said while he is worried for his family living there, he knows those closest to the conflict have a lot more to be concerned about.



“I’m a lot more worried about family and people that work in the embassy in Kyiv, which just got moved to I believe Poland. But it’s still a bit concerning that kind of conflict is happening on the doorstep of western Europe,” said Thompson.

Thompson said a good amount of his friends enlisted or became officers in the military. He said U.S. intervention has become a topic of discussion with them.

“A lot of those people specifically are worried about that angle when it comes to potential conflict in Ukraine. Like I said, I’m not worried that this will lead to us boots on the ground in that instance, but I can see where the worry comes from when you’re the person that maybe do that,” said Thompson.



He said information given out to American nationals has been limited. Civilians like his mom and other family members have been told to remain calm. While government officials like his dad, focus on continuing work as usual.

“I think it’s pretty level-headed at this point. I think a lot of the direction, at least given to people on the ground there, is to be kind of calm and not stress out of those sorts of things, because there’s a lot of work to be done, you know? Regardless of the whole Ukraine conflict.”

Thompson said after Russia’s move Monday, he hopes that the issue does not lead to a full-scale war but he does have some worries about the international economy.