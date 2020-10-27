Americans divided over the return of college students

Fans meander along Paul W. Bryant Drive with Bryant-Denny Stadium’s south facade as a backdrop Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Only 20,000 fans were allowed to attend the NCAA college football game between Alabama and Texas A&M, meaning many did not travel to the city, while others sought social opportunities at restaurants and bars. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

(WLNS) – In a new study that was recently published by the Pew Research Center, Americans are divided on whether or not colleges made the right decision to bring back students as Covid-19 cases continue to climb.

The study states 50% of adults agree that colleges made the right decision to bring back students for the fall semester, while another 48% disagreed.

Of all the adults polled, 30% say that online education is equal in educational value compared to in person classes. However, an additional 68% disagree and say online learning is not equal.

When college graduates were asked the same question, responses against online classes increased at 75% say online classes do not provide an equal educational value.

