countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Americans divided over the return of college students

News
Posted: / Updated:

Fans meander along Paul W. Bryant Drive with Bryant-Denny Stadium’s south facade as a backdrop Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Only 20,000 fans were allowed to attend the NCAA college football game between Alabama and Texas A&M, meaning many did not travel to the city, while others sought social opportunities at restaurants and bars. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

(WLNS) – In a new study that was recently published by the Pew Research Center, Americans are divided on whether or not colleges made the right decision to bring back students as Covid-19 cases continue to climb.

The study states 50% of adults agree that colleges made the right decision to bring back students for the fall semester, while another 48% disagreed.

Of all the adults polled, 30% say that online education is equal in educational value compared to in person classes. However, an additional 68% disagree and say online learning is not equal.

When college graduates were asked the same question, responses against online classes increased at 75% say online classes do not provide an equal educational value.

If you’re interested in reading the study, you can fin the link here at WLNS.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story