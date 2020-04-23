Americans prioritize staying home and worry restrictions will lift too fast – CBS News poll

Health concerns still take precedence over economic concerns by a wide margin for Americans in their views on when to re-open the economy — both in what they want for the nation, and in what they’d do themselves. Many say they need to be confident the outbreak is over before returning to public places, and big majorities of all partisans agree the stay-at-home orders are effective.

The health concerns may be so salient that even for those whose finances have been impacted and even for those concerned about job loss, most of them still worry the country will open up too fast.

Sixty-three percent of Americans are more worried about restrictions lifting too fast and worsening the outbreak —than worry about lifting restrictions too slowly and worsening the economy.

And what would Americans actually do if restrictions were lifted right now? Would anyone show up to public places or would they be too worried about health risks? That could be the most important factor in the economy.

Only 13% say they would definitely return to public places over the next few weeks if restrictions were lifted right now, regardless of what else happened with the outbreak.

Almost half — 48% — say they would not return to public places until they were confident the outbreak was over. Another 39% are “maybes”: they’d return depending on whether they saw the outbreak getting better.

These views are not decidedly partisan: most Republicans are “maybes” at best, as are most Democrats and independents.

Small numbers for specific things:

Only 13% would be comfortable going to a large sports or entertainment event.

Only 15% would be comfortable getting on an airplane.

29% would be comfortable going to restaurants or bars.

Under half —44% — would be comfortable going to a workplace outside the home, though among those who are currently employed, 57% would be comfortable.

Most would be comfortable visiting friends.

Asked to directly prioritize two tough choices for the nation, health also wins by a roughly similar two-to-one margin. Seventy percent of Americans say keeping people home and social distancing should continue to be the nation’s top priority — even if it means the economy is hurt in the short term — and 30% say to send people back to work even if that means increased health risks. But that number has moved, even as it remains a large majority. It was 83% who prioritized staying home three weeks ago.

Underpinning all of this is are at least two key factors:

First, most don’t think the virus will be contained for at least a few more months — in fact, fewer people believe the virus will be contained soon than thought so roughly a month ago. And most still don’t think the fight against the virus is going well.

Second, many Americans tell us that despite the concern about the economy and their own finances, they think they can last at least a few more weeks before the financial effects of the outbreak hit them.

Forty-one percent think they can go on at least another few weeks before finances become a problem, and another 17% don’t think they’ll be affected. There are one-third who say they’ve already been impacted — but even for them, most say they’re more concerned the country will open up too fast, and say the nation’s priority should be to slow the virus.

Meanwhile most Americans think stay-at-home orders around the country are working, a view that cuts across party lines. Three in four say that the measures so far are effective when it comes to limiting the spread of the virus nationwide, including large percentages of Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

Americans say governors — not the president — should decide when to open

Most Americans say their state’s governor should make the decisions about whether to reopen the economy in their area, rather than President Trump, or their local county or city officials.

And most say widespread testing is a necessity for doing so.

Republicans, too, would rather the decision go to their governor than to the president.

Most Americans also feel widespread testing is necessary before the opening up the country, though partisan differences are more pronounced on that. Most Democrats and independents think testing is needed. Republicans are less likely to think so.

Overall, Americans give their state and local officials in general higher marks for handling the coronavirus than Donald Trump.

More than two-thirds of Americans think their state and local officials are doing a good job, while fewer than half think the same of Donald Trump.

For more on what Americans think of re-opening their state economies, visit CBS News.