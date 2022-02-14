LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is all about love and gift-giving, so floral shops across the nation are putting together arrangements for one of their busiest days of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), shoppers will spend approximately $23.9-billion on Valentine’s day, the second-highest year on record. This number has increased from the $21.8 billion grand total in 2021.

The NRF says shoppers are expected to spend an average of $175 per person, which has increased by $10 from last year when it was around $164.00.

Officials say among the most popular items being bought are flowers, and some areas are having a shortage.

“Even down to like the hard supplies like vases and things like that, we are really struggling to get our hands-on things like that as well, ” Karey Stid, from Wild Strawberry and More said. “We need to make a lot of substitutions.”

Smiths Flower shop in Lansing says since the pandemic, a plethora of people is ordering online.

“Like every year, we have to predict, based on the previous year,” Maher Mahmoud, Owner of Smiths Floral and Greenhouse said. “21 and 22 there is nothing to predict because, after COVID, we shut down for about six months. During the COVID year, people started placing orders online more than ever.”

According to Mahmoud, prices for flowers at the shop can range from $10 for a single rose, up to $200 for larger arrangements, and are still expecting more orders to come.

Officials are advising people to place their orders early if they still need a gift for today.