LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Respiratory illness season is back, and local hospitals are feeling the shift. At Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, officials are limiting the number of hospital visitors.

Effective immediately, the children’s hospital is allowing only two visitors at the bedside during the day and one visitor overnight, “due to a high number of pediatric admissions and an increase in respiratory illnesses throughout the community,” according to a news release Thursday. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s visitor policy is unchanged.

The hospital remains open and ready to care for patients, officials said.

Hospital officials recommend the following precautions to prevent respiratory viruses:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Wash your hands frequently.

Get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.

They also recommend talking to your doctor about the following RSV preventatives.