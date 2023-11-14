UPDATE: This story has been updated to show the boy was hit by a car as he was crossing the street to get onto a school bus.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — First responders rushed to the scene of an 8-year-old boy who was hit and injured while crossing the street to a school bus he was trying to board, according to Lansing Fire Department Battalion Chief Lisa Koenigsknecht.

An 8-year-old boy was hit and injured by a school bus Tuesday morning in Lansing. (WLNS)

This incident happened near the intersection of S Holmes St. and Hickory St. shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Koenigsknecht tells 6 News the car was moving at a slow speed and the boy was not seriously injured, but not provide information on his injuries.

First responders did take the boy to a hospital to be checked out. The car, car driver and bus remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.