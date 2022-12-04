MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mason Area Historical Society, alongside the Generations Community Theater, decided to bring history and entertainment together to retell a famous holiday story in a play.

The holidays are a time for some to reminisce about the past and the audience inside the museum was instead transported back to 1944.

“Almost everybody knows the story of Scrooge,” Doug Klein, the Mason Area Historical Society secretary, said. “And so what this allows you to do is to see it from a little different perspective.”

Inside the Mason Area Historical Museum, the theater troupe put on a radio play of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

The historical society and troupe decided to add their own twist to the play, by including an advertisement at the beginning, that could be historically accurate.

“Since 1937, William F. Dart’s machine shop has been located on Park Street right here in Mason, Michigan,” the ad read.

“During this time, 1944, Dart was doing its usual, but it also had changed to the war effort,” play director, Ted Wulfekuhler said.

For 19-year-old Andrew Shimmin, who was one of the actors in the play, this production served as a way for him to honor a past member of the group.

“I just wanted to come and follow in the footsteps of the legendary Don West, Dana West’s father,” the current LCC student added. “He knew him very well, very very nice man.”

Shimmin said he wants to pursue audio and video in the future and is happy to work with the Generations Community Theater.

“I did think it would be a nice thing to try and it turns out I actually kind of enjoy it,” Shimmin said.

For his friend Calypso, well you might see him on the big screen in the future.

“He told me that he wants to make a whole movie about how he and I met,” Shimmin stated.

From looking in the past to what is now in the future, organizers said the play shows how important living in the moment can be.

“They can use their imaginations and it can be just as incredible as they want it to be,” Wulfekuhler said.

The play has two more show dates: Saturday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. The shows are at the Mason Area Historical Museum located in downtown Mason at 200 E. Oak Street.

Organizers encourage anyone interested to come out to the show. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for kids.