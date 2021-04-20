An Ohio police officer shoots a 15-year-old girl black girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLNS)—–According to the Columbus Dispatch, a Columbus police officer responded to a stabbing call and fatally shot a 15-year-old girl black girl.

The shooting happened right before a jury convicted police officer Derek Chauvin of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

The Columbus Dispatch states the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene at the shooting to investigate the situation. The newspaper also said about 50 protesters with Black Lives Matter signs gathered around the area.

<<<<This is currently under investigation.>>>>

