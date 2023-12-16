LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re a fan of affordable health care for families and enjoy a good utilitarian clothing exhibition–some Michigan State University medical and art students have a good show coming your way Saturday evening.

Students from the MSU colleges of Human Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine will host “Anatomy of Fashion” Saturday at 5 p.m., at The Wharton Center’s Pasant Theatre.

For $30, you can watch medical students work the runway, modeling custom fashions made exclusively of scrub material. Benefits will go to Care Free Medical in Lansing, which provides medical, dental optometry and behavioral health care services.

Student designers from the MSU Apparel & Textile Design program in the College of Arts & Letters have created the original designs with colors, patterns and diversity. “The diversity of scrubs and scrub materials is intended to reflect the diversity of medicine and the health care workforce,” an MSU spokesperson said.

Doors open at 4:30. The evet theme is CODE GREEN: guests are encouraged to wear green on show day.

If you’re interested in the event, but can’t attend on Saturday, you can make your donation here.