Andre the Warrior finishes treatment, rings bell at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re celebrating an incredible step for a little boy who has captured the heart of western New York.

4-year-old Andre Sanders, otherwise known as Andre the Warrior, got to ring the bell at Roswell Park to celebrate the end of his treatment.

Andre has been battling a rare form of kidney cancer. Since his diagnosis last year, Buffalo has had the little boy’s back.

26 Shirts launched a new design to help raise money for his fight. Bills safety Jordan Poyer even held a special bowling event to help raise money for his treatment.