EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the tragedy in East Lansing, counseling and mental health resources have been made available for anyone who needs them.

That includes therapy animals.

The MSU libraries brought in therapy dogs on Friday for anyone in the campus community who wishes to visit.

Organizers say the dogs give unconditional love and the students really seem to respond to the experience.

“They are all coming in looking pretty sad, and when they come out, then they’re smiling and they’re happy and they all are thanking us. It seems to help them give them a little bump. Therapy dogs are really well trained so they’re very calm and cuddly,” said Holly Flynn, Head of Outreach and Engagement at MSU Libraries.

The MSU Dairy Farm has been offering free visits with their animals, like the cows, calves and lambs.

Officials there say they have had more than 600 visitors in the last two days.