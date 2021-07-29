3 kittens found at foreclosed Lansing home, 1 euthanized, 1 dyed blue

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control found three kittens inside of a foreclosed house in Lansing.

Two kittens were found on the initial call to the house, one had severe injuries and the other had been dyed blue and had it’s fur shaved.

The severely injured kitten was humanely euthanized due to it’s serious injuries. It’s believed the kitten may have been hit by a truck from nearby construction.

Officers searched the area to see if there were any signs of dog fighting or criminal activity, but they found none.

Officers came back to the property with the owner the next day and found another kitten inside who was unharmed.

The blue coloring was apparently from a marker and done by a kid. Then they shaved the kitten to try and get rid of the evidence.