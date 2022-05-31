EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three peregrine falcon chicks got some new bling Tuesday as Michigan State University and the Michigan DNR banded the birds.

The baby birds live in a nesting box atop Spartan Stadium.

The bands were placed gently around the birds’ legs as to not restrict their movements but snug enough to not fall off.

The chicks seemed none too happy during the procedure, but banding birds is an important part of avian research and conservation.

“It went very well, it couldn’t have gone any better,” said a DNR employee.