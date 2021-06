SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLNS) — A moose got a little lost while swimming through the Soo Locks until the members of the Canal team were able to save the day.

The moose was wandering through the locks so the team closed the west lock and lowered the moose to the Huron side so it could get into the shallow waters.

The story and video were shared on the Tourism Sault Ste. Marie Facebook page.