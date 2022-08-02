LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo in Lansing has welcomed a very special new guest!

The zoo’s red panda Maliha gave birth to a cub on July 21. This is the second successful litter for Maliha with the cub’s father Deagan-Reid.

“Maliha is doing great, she’s an experienced mother and has been excellent with the newborn,” said Annie Marcum, carnivore area lead keeper. “The cub is actively nursing and growing at a healthy rate.”

Potter Park Zoo says the news is exciting for both the zoo itself and for the conservation of the endangered species.

With less than 205 red pandas in Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions, Potter Park Zoo says the new cub is a huge addition to the population.

“We’re fortunate to have another successful red panda birth. Having two successful litters back-to-back is a testament to the hard work, planning, and teamwork at the zoo,” said Animal Care Supervisor Pat Fountain. “Introducing another red panda cub to the SSP is crucial for the species moving forward, we’re glad to be a part of the solution”.

The zoo says red panda newborns are born deaf, blind, and are small enough to fit into your palm. It takes over two weeks for cubs to open their eyes, and about two months before they begin venturing out of the nest.

Maliha and her cub will be off exhibit during the time that the cub recovers, but updates will be shared on the Potter Park Zoo’s social media.