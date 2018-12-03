Ann Arbor company awarded autonomous transportation contract

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNS) -- - May Mobility in Ann Arbor, Michigan will operate Rhode Island's first autonomous transit pilot service. The company will test the electric shuttles this winter and launch in spring.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to begin a self-driving shuttle service in Providence. The contract will pay $800,000 for the first year as well as be a free service to the public. The contract includes options to extend the service for two more years.

The shuttles are fully electric, supporting the state's environmental and emissions reductions goals. Each vehicle holds six people, including an attendant who'll have the ability to fully control the shuttle at any time to ensure safety.

May Mobility is a startup that is developing self-driving shuttles for college campuses, corporate clients, and central business districts. It launched a private corporate service in Detroit in June 2018 and has entered into agreements for public service routes in Columbus, Ohio and Grand Rapids, Michigan.