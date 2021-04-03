Ann Arbor Hash Bash, featuring Calvin Johnson, to go virtual

(WLNS) — A number of notable names and faces are scheduled to speak when the Ann Arbor Hash Bash goes virtual later today.

The Hash Bash, one of the longest running cannabis legalization rallies in the country, first began in 1972 but won’t be held in person for the second consecutive year due to Covid-19 precautions.

Among the names expected to speak on Saturday are Attorney General Dana Nessel, congresswoman Debbie Dingell, former Detroit Lions football star Calvin Johnson and former Detroit Red Wing and Stanley Cup Champion Darren McCarty.

The event will focus on the need for federal legalization of marijuana and repairing the damage done from the war on drugs.