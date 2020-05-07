Ann Arbor Street Art Fair Cancelled due to COVID-19

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair for 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

In a letter, the staff said “this was an extremely difficult decision.”

It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original, along with the three other Ann Arbor Art Fairs, is announcing the decision to cancel the 2020 Ann Arbor Art Fair.

This was an extremely difficult decision, as we know how deeply this impacts the participating artists, local businesses and the broader Ann Arbor community. However, the Covid-19 virus has changed the world as we know it and the safety of our visitors, artists, and area residents is the top priority. We are deeply saddened, but after consultation with City officials, we determined that we are just not able to produce the Art Fair in a manner that will adhere to the mandated social distancing requirements that lie ahead.

Additionally, the annual Townie Street Party and Dart for Art, which kick off Art Fair week in Ann Arbor, have been cancelled.

We are confident that the future will bring renewed enthusiasm for these well-loved events that are synonymous with the City of Ann Arbor. In the meantime, we encourage you to visit our artist directory and continue to support the artists that you already collect and discover new work that you are sure to love. We will also feature our artists on Facebook and Instagram (links at the bottom of this letter.)



Maureen Riley

Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original