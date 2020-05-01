Ann Arbor Summer Festival cancels free, outdoor events

FILE – This April 7, 2017 file photo, shows Burton Tower on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Mich. Several former patients have alleged that Robert E. Anderson, a late University of Michigan physician, sexually abused them during exams going back decades, prompting the Ann Arbor school to ask others with information to come forward, officials said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hunter Dyke/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival will not be resuming its free outdoor events this summer for June 12- July 5, according to the executive director and chairman of the board of trustees for the Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

For 36 years, the festival has been a celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. The festival board plans to do that again this year, but it won’t be at Top of the Park.

This follows the decision in late March to cancel their indoor ticketed performances.



Each summer, more than 80,000 people participate in the festival: artists, local businesses, and community organizations join an audience from around the county and beyond to celebrate the summer and make memories together.



In the coming weeks, the festival organizers will share elements of an adapted season with you that will bring the community together in new and creative ways. Organizers have envisioned plans for various environments, and look forward to presenting as many of them as possible – such as drive-in concerts and movies.



Today, you can participate in the first of their new programs, Kooky Kreatures, a community art project presented with the Ann Arbor District Library’s Bummer Game.



When the community can safely come together in-person again, the Festival will be there to make this happen. Please stay connected with them, share your ideas, and learn how you can help the Ann Arbor Summer Festival during this unprecedented time.