Anna’s House brunch spot opens at old Pizza Hut in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – For almost a decade the old Pizza Hut in Okemos has been closed, but today- it came back to life with a totally new look.

“We spent a lot of time on this location and are very excited to be in this area with Mid-Michigan. It’s a time machine if you will,” said Christina Post, manager of Anna’s House.

The retro diner is located on Grand River Ave. and was set to open last summer but couldn’t due to the pandemic. It features a brunch menu and offers a classic diner feel.

Owners say they spent close to $1 million on renovations. All to create its signature classic look, and while a lot changed on the inside, the classic Pizza Hut roof stayed.

“We kept the roof and that’s because everyone in this area remembers it as a Pizza Hut, “said Post.



This will be the 9th Anna’s House location in Michigan and the first to come to Mid-Michigan.

The chain of brunch restaurants began in Grand Rapids and is known to take over old buildings.

“We are across the state. Anna’s is something that is known in many communities and we plan to build a relationship with this one like any other,” said Post.

This opening is expected to bring a lot of attraction for the Okemos area, owners say it will add to the local economy by employing more than a dozen people. As the restrictions allow, they will hire more and begin fully opening up its seating area.